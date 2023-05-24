Earl Delbert Nicol, 97, of Cody passed away on Dec. 10, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1925, in Saskatchewan, Canada. He was a World War II veteran serving in the navy as a shipwright.
He married Rita Matisca and they had four children; Jeanette, Gregory (Deb), William and Mark (Mary). They later divorced and he married Sandra Wright on Jan. 18, 1977.
Earl worked for the United States Bureau of Reclamation at hydroelectric power plants in Montana, Arizona, Wyoming and Alaska. Following retirement, he enjoyed spending summers in Alaska fishing and living on their boat the Sandra R. They built a home in Anacortes, Wash., before returning to Wyoming where he resided until his passing.
Earl loved hunting in Wyoming and continued doing so into his 90s. He restored a 1949 Willy’s Jeep. Earl was an accomplished machinist and built many things including a functional 1760-1790 quarter scale English Garrison Cannon and a functional scale model of a Case steam tractor.
He is survived by his wife Sandra, and his children; stepdaughter-in-law, Laurie, grandchildren Sunny, Chris, Brea, Karalee, Rachel, Moriyah and Elishah, and siblings Phyllis, Pete, Luella, William and James.
Earl was preceded in death by his mother Pauline, brothers Dick and Charles, his sister Mary Ann and stepson Philip.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Bull Creek Cemetery on the South Fork in Cody. A reception will follow at the Eagles Club 1001 13th Street in Cody.
Donations may be made in his honor to the Eagles Ladies Scholarship Fund, Eagles Club, 1001 13th Street in Cody, WY, 82414.
