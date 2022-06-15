Delora Benefield Schmitt, 98, of Cody, passed away June 13, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1924, in Haleyville, Ala. Her parents were Arthur and Matty Guthrie. She was raised on a farm with her three brothers.
At a revival meeting, she accepted Jesus as Savior when she was 14 years old. After WWII, she married Edward Benefield and to this marriage were born three daughters and one son. The family moved from Alabama to California. The marriage ended and Delora had to work many jobs to take care of her four children. She worked for W.T. Grant company. After they closed, she went to work for Kmart in Industry, Calif.
When the children were grown and on their own, she moved to Orlando, Fla. to help take care of her elderly parents and worked at a Kmart in Kissimmee, Fla.
After her parents passed away, she moved to Cody in 1989 to be near her daughters and grandchildren. In 1996, Delora married Gerald Schmitt. They were married 19 years until Gerald passed away from colon cancer. She then moved to live with two of her daughters.
Delora was a wonderful seamstress; making clothes for herself, others and her many grandchildren – with or without a pattern. Before she lost her eyesight Delora loved to read, sew and crochet.
When Delora could no longer read her Bible, she listened to the Bible on CD. She also loved to listen to gospel music.
Delora is survived by daughters Doris Marksbury, Rita Borders, Cherl (Alan) Petersen; five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandbabies. We will miss you mom, grandma, great-grandma, but we will see you again soon.
Memorial services will be Friday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church on 29th Street in Cody. Memories and condolences can be shared with Delora’s family on her memorial page at BallardFH.com.
