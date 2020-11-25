Ada Louise (Williams) Hill was born Nov. 19, 1941, in Ogallala, Neb., to Walter and Helen Williams. After residing in several states across the U.S., she moved to Cody in the spring of 2019 to be closer to family. She was a faithful attender of Cody Missionary Alliance Church, had an encouragement ministry, was devoted to prayer for anyone who needed it, had a heart for single moms, and was an avid writer of poetry and a published author of two books.
She and her husband Bill ran a trailer park ministry in Ogallala, and helped establish and served on the board of the Pregnancy Resource Center there. Louise passed into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ, in her home on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah and her husband Neil Elkins of Israel, Terresa and her husband Steve Humphries-Wadsworth of Cody; two brothers, Larry Williams of Portland, Ore., and Gerald Williams of Denver; four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to honor Louise’s legacy, please make contributions in her honor to Serenity Pregnancy Resource Center or Jubilee Inner-Town Ministries.
Funeral services will be at Cody CMA Church on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com
