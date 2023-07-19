Karl Hanson was born Feb. 24, 1946, and passed on July 18.
Karl was preceded in passing — and will be met at the Heavenly Gates — by his father, mother, sister, wife, son and many close fallen brothers of the El Forastero and Galloping Goose MC’s.
Even though he is headed home to his Heavenly Father and missed his family after a four-year battle with cancer, his humor, generosity, knowledge and all-around good heart will be painfully missed in a nation of brothers, adopted family and close friends.
Often tested, always faithful. Rest in peace brother. We will see you again on God’s chopper highway in the sky.
On Aug 5, we will be meeting at the GGMC Wyo clubhouse at 2 p.m for a memorial ride in our brother’s honor to Dead Indian Lookout. We will return to the GGMC Wyo clubhouse at 5 p.m. to celebrate Karl’s life. All are welcome to come share a story and drink one for Karl.
For flower arrangements, contact Beartooth Floral at 307-587-4984. They have his name and will deliver to the clubhouse.
