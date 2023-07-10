Barbara Renner, 76, passed away at home on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in the company of her husband Chris Renner, who cared for her for many years as Multiple Sclerosis slowly took her body and mind.
Barbara was born in Cody on June 10, 1947, to Helen (Gould) and John Lentz. They divorced when Barbara was quite young, and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Gerald Perkins. She had two younger siblings — a sister Connie Sondeno and brother Charles (Chuck) Perkins.
Barbara lived in or around Meeteetse her entire life. She graduated early from Meeteetse High School in 1965 and married Chris on February 6, 1965. They had two children — Bobbi in 1966 and Russell in 1968. The family lived at the Renner ranch on Gooseberry Creek in those early years.
When it was time for the kids to start school, Chris and Barbara moved into Meeteetse, and Barbara began a long career with the Meeteetse School District. She started as the school secretary and later became the business manager, a position she held for many years. Barbara knew every child who attended the school and had a gift for recognizing people, knowing their pedigrees and noticing family resemblances. She would often ask people if they were related to someone she knew and was almost always right.
Barbara also stayed very busy outside of work until she became disabled by MS. She supported Chris in the ranch work by helping with the cattle, including spending many hours on horseback heat detecting while Chris artificially inseminated their cattle, cooking innumerable branding dinners and keeping track of ranch finances. She served on numerous boards and committees in Meeteetse and was particularly involved with the Meeteetse Cowbelles and planning all-school reunions. Barbara also served a lengthy stint as the Meeteetse trustee on the West Park Hospital Board.
Barbara’s family and friends were all very special to her, and she was known fondly as “Pitsy.” Barb had many friendships that began before grade school and continued until she passed away. She was very proud of, and truly loved, her family, and we all miss her very much.
Barbara is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Chris; her son and daughter-in-law Russell and Toni Renner; her daughter and son-in-law Bobbi and Fred Bronnenberg; and five grandchildren Kassi Renner (Jakob) Bernhardt, Kortney Renner, Krista Bronnenberg, Trent Bronnenberg and Hayden Bronnenberg. She is also survived by her sister, Connie (Mike) Sondeno, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, stepfather and brother.
Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on July 13 at the Meeteetse Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at the parish hall in the St. Andrews Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Meeteetse Schools Partners in Education scholarship fund (P.O. Box 7, Meeteetse, WY 82433). Memories and condolences can be shared on Barbara’s memorial page at www.BallardFH.com.
