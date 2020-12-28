Betsy Payseno, 62, went to be with her Jesus on Dec. 25, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family in Billings.
Betsy was born on June 20, 1958, in Riverton to Kenneth and Wilma Jones, their first child. Betsy attended schools in Cody, graduating from Cody High School in 1977. She continued her education at Great Falls School of Business in Great Falls, Mont.
In 1982 Betsy returned to Cody where she went to work at Modern Farms/Y-Tex as a receptionist and phone sales associate. She worked there for 38 years up to the time of her passing.
On Dec. 26, 1994, she married Corky Payseno and they made their home on the South Fork for 26 years. Together they enjoyed raising Katie Payseno through all of her activities including 4-H and FFA. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandson Charlie – the light of her life, who lives in Gillette with his parents Katie and Brad.
Betsy enjoyed shopping (Hobby Lobby was her store of choice), doing crafts, crocheting, needlepoint and decorating her home. She also found great pleasure watching Corky during his roping events.
Betsy was an avid Broncos fan. She also enjoyed all of her Bible study groups as well as attending Cody Bible Church.
She is survived by her husband Corky Payseno of Cody; daughter Katie Payseno and grandson Charlie Bates of Gillette; her mother Wilma Hannifin of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; sisters Melinda Jones and Melissa (Jerry) Bales of Cody, brother Kenny (Shawn) of Sheridan; and several nephews and nieces.
Betsy was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Jones and daughter Nicole and in-laws George and Germaine Payseno.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cody Bible Church, followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Charlie Allen Bates’ college fund, which has been set up at Sunlight Federal Credit Union in Cody. Betsy was very adamant that Charlie receive an education beyond high school. Donations can also be made to Cody Bible Church.
Condolences can be posted on Betsy’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
