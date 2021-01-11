John Michael Chase, 73, passed away Jan. 5, 2021 at Spirit Mountain Hospice House, after a year-long battle with a rare cancer.
He was born Dec. 25, 1947, in Springfield, Mass. He was the son of Marie and Eldon Chase of Springfield.
After high school, John enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in Vietnam as an air traffic controller. He was an accomplished bowler, golfer, and airplane pilot. After retiring from his job in Chicago in 2015, he moved to Cody to enjoy golfing, hunting and family.
John is survived by his sisters Donna (Duke) Dotson of New Braunfels, Texas, Sally (Dave) Van Auken of Cody, Debra (Fred) Schwartz of Laguna Woods, Calif., Susan Chase of Wellston, Okla., and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Eldon L., his mother Marie, his sister Nancy and his brother Eldon D.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.
Condolences can be sent on the family on John’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
