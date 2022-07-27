Dorotha “Dotsie” Mae Bennion Ewart

Dorotha Ewart was born up the Wood River in Meeteetse, Wyo., on July 22, 1926, to Raymond Bennion and Hazel Maxine Thayer Bennion. She was raised on their ranch up the Wood River with her three siblings Lois, Barbara and Robert. She could work a team of work horses and run all of the haying equipment. She loved to ride bucking horses. She had many stories of her childhood about her sister’s favorite cat raising a litter of baby skunks, she would often recall memories of the Bucket of Blood Saloon, located then at the junction of the Wood River. Her father Raymond was killed while building the Wood River road. She was only 18. Her family left the ranch and moved into the town of Meeteetse. She graduated from Meeteetse High School in 1945.
Dorotha attended college in Bozeman, Mont., from 1945-1951. She graduated from Montana State University with a RN Degree in Nursing in 1951. She worked in a doctor’s office as a registered nurse, the Cody Hospital and then in public health. She would suture up cuts of her children. She delivered many baby emergencies in Meeteetse.
She married Hugh “Babe” Ewart in 1953. With love they have four children; Barbara Follweiler (Steve), Edward Ewart (Mary Alice), Debra Iacolucci (Jim) and Linda Rose.
Dorotha was active in FFA and 4-H Clubs around the community of Meeteetse. Dorotha was an advisory member at the local Senior Center. She was an active member in the LDS church. She was baptized into the Mormon Church in Butte, Mont., in 1951.
She has nine grandchildren, Don Abarr, Louis Abarr, Dale Ewart, Mandy Ewart, Casey Ewart, Jenny Johnson, Angela Haverkamp, Justin Rose, Mike Rose; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and one “on the way.” She had a large extended family. She loved family activities. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Edith Emila Thayer (1982), father Raymond Bennion (1944), mother, Hazel Bennion (2002), her husband Hugh, a sister Barbara, her aunt Mae Webster and twin great-granddaughters.
She was a unique, wonderful, one of a kind woman. Mom said, “I’ve lived it all, it’s time now for my forever adventure. I’m ready to be with my husband and family in eternity and I’ll see you on the other side.” She passed away peacefully at her home with family surrounding her on July 21, 2022, one day shy of her 96th birthday.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Meeteetse Chapel, Meeteetse. Interment will follow in the Meeteetse Cemetery.
Please leave messages for the family at Ballardfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.