Lois Ann Brumfield was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Dec. 18, 1944, to parents Leon Eugene Hoskins and Lois Olivia Hoskins. Ann, as she preferred to be called, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Billings Clinic in Billings.
Ann is survived by her husband Gerald L. Brumfield of Cody; her son Michael Woods and wife Nancy, and the four Woods children: Philip, Joy, Jonah and Isaac of Cody; her daughter Hollie Woods and partner Shane Langford, and the two Langford children: Austin and Tristan of Lewistown, Mont.; and her brother Larry Hoskins and wife Sharon of Holiday, Texas. Her youngest brother Lawrence preceded her in death.
Ann married Gerald in Las Vegas on Aug. 12, 1993, and departed for Cairo, Egypt, that same evening for their honeymoon, as it was where Gerald worked. Ann lived in Egypt for over 20 years and she enjoyed traveling, especially back to the states on the birthdays of her grandchildren.
Besides visiting many sites in Egypt, she had visited Israel, the land of our Lord Jesus Christ; Turkey, to the sites of the seven churches mentioned in Revelation; and Italy, visiting Naples, Rome, Venice and Pisa.
Ann hosted family and friends who came to Egypt from the states to visit. She had a kind and loving heart. She loved animals and cared for two local Egyptian dogs while living in Egypt.
Ann passed away three days after her 28th wedding anniversary due to medical conditions. May she rest in peace!
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Riverside Cemetery committal shelter. Services are under the direction of Ballard Funeral Home.
Condolences can be left on Ann’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
