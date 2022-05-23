My brother James “Big Mike” Cummings passed away April 26, 2022, at age 71, in Inman, S.C.
He passed 51 weeks after his wife Linda’s death.
He loved his family, his one-ton Chevy vans, long rides, camping, video games, the “Oldies,” his cat “Pooter” and singing and performing.
His magnificent singing voice will be with me from his many videos and CDs. He could sing anything from the “Platters” to “Vince Gill” to “Phantom of the Opera.” He performed at the Yellowstone Valley Inn for many years before moving to South Carolina eight years ago.
He is survived by brother Harry (Rozlyn) Cummings, of Wapiti, son Jason (Jenny) and granddaughter Devon, of Belvedere, N.J., nephew Clinton Cummings of Hardwick, N.J.
Cremation has taken place.
