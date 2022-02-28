Lawrence “Larry” Alan Miller passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.. He was born on March 7, 1929 to Lyle and Dagna Miller in Belle Fourche, S.D.
Larry was a veteran of the Korean War having joined the Army in May, 1951, and served until his discharge in 1954. His love of country was a pillar of his life that he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He married Ashley C. Blackford in 1961 and had two children, Stacey (Don) and Barry (Nancy). A former resident of Cody for 20 years, Larry retired in Tucson, Ariz. after a long career as a draftsman and civil engineer. There he could pursue his two passions, golfing and traveling. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Larry is survived by his wife, daughter, son, and four grandchildren, Alex (Olesea), Erik, Christopher, and Lauren (Daniel). He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Eugene, sister-in-law, nephew, and niece.
Larry will be returning to his beloved South Dakota for his final resting place in the Black Hills National Cemetery.
Following cremation, Lawrence Miller will be buried at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, S.D. in the spring of 2022.
