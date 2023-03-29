Steven Roy Singer
“And I think to myself; what a wonderful world”
April 15, 1955-March 23, 2023
Steven Roy Singer was born on April 15, 1955, to Patsy and Ronald Singer in Port Huneneme, Calif. When he was 6 months old, Steve moved to Cody, where he lived and thrived for the remainder of his life. As a child, his mother could only describe him as an extreme lover of life, ornery, and oh so special.
Steve was born with music in his soul. At an early age, his mother signed him up for music lessons, but Steve never found it appropriate to listen to his teachers. He could play by memory and decided that playing rock and roll was way more fun.
In 1972, Steve and his lifelong friend, Jim Krubeck, shared their love for music with one another and began playing anytime and anywhere including San Diego, at which time they also attempted to become surfers.
Steve helped form many bands in his lifetime including Aragon, the Earl Durrand Band and West the Band. West the Band toured many towns, cities and states in their prime and everywhere they played, they were adored by their fans and joined by many other musicians. You could not turn on a country western radio station in a five-state radius without hearing West the Band.
Steve married Karen Singer in 1976. Together they had their two sons, Ronnie and Nathan. They lived many happy years together and have remained lifelong friends, always looking out for their boys.
In 1992, Steve met the love of his life, Mel and never looked back. In true Steve style, he picked Mel up for their first date at her place of work in the West the Band tour bus. He moved Mel and her daughter, Sheena to Cody and together they combined their families into one. And in 1997, they completed their family by welcoming Jonathan.
The adventure of a lifetime presented itself and in February of 1995, Steve and Mel purchased their beloved Cassie’s Supper Club. Steve had always dreamed of having a local venue in his hometown where musicians of all kinds could find a home. And so, the legacy began.
Cassie’s provided Cody with music seven nights a week, all year round with Steve playing almost every show. It didn’t matter the genre, Steve could always be found sneaking out of the kitchen to grab a guitar, keyboard, or harmonica and joining in on the fun. After nearly three decades of hard work and rock and roll, Steve and Mel and their family sold Cassie’s.
Steve truly was one of a kind. His laugh could be heard for miles and his smile lit up a room. You could always count on him to randomly disappear only to find out he was at the nearest concert or taking a joyride through Yellowstone. He excelled at magic tricks, sledding the hills of Pahaska, eating chicken wings, eradicating arrowheads from the mountains, collecting antiques and trinkets for Cassie’s, outsmarting fish, never winning a competitive board game with his grandkids, and reading any music history book he could get his hands on.
He had a fast pass to Disneyland. He loved Christmas morning more than any of his children or grandchildren and was the first to stuff all the stockings with candy and tricks. Steve’s door was always open and there was always a couch or two for someone to crash on. Steve was not only a role model to his children and grandchildren, but welcomed all who just needed a shoulder to lean on.
Steve took fashion cues from no one. His signature every-day look was all his: a Cassie’s T-shirt, his favorite camouflage print sweatpants sold exclusively at Cabela’s, a white cooking apron slung around his neck, and a pair or two of reading glasses to adorn his head.
While our beloved Steve has left the world too soon, we all know that he is roaming the mountains with a bass in hand, playing a little rock and roll.
Steve was preceded in death by his father Ronald Singer; his brother Victor Lane Singer; his father Max Garner; his grandparents Roy (Dorothy) Singer and Ruth (Norman) Kimrey.
Steve is survived by his mother Patsy “Granny” Garner; his loving wife of 31 of years Melody Singer; his children Ronnie (Chynna) Singer, Sheena Hicks, Nathaniel (Natalie) Singer and Jonathan (Kenzie) Singer; his beloved grandchildren Meleah (Mason), Peyton, Eden, Dorothy, Reed and Hayes; his sister Maxie (David) Lynn and his brother Daren (Patricia) Singer; his many brothers in West the Band; his loyal companion Smedley; and many other family members and friends.
Let’s celebrate Steve’s awesome life on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody; reception following at The Colonel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Cody High School Music program.
Memories and condolences can be left on Steve’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
So sorry. What a wonderful person to lose. May you rest in peace my friend. Be strong, Mel. We will all support you and the many memories of your life with Steve. Terry Hinkle
