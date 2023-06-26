Anne Williams Faultner, 74, of Cody, died June 22 in Billings from complications of pneumonia.
In her lifetime, Anne lived in Virginia, North Carolina, Texas and Michigan, as well as several communities in Wyoming, and she also served two years in the U.S. Navy in Hawaii and California.
Her birth on May 2, 1949, was unexpectedly quick; as a result, she was delivered by her father in the back seat of a taxicab just off the 14th St. bridge in Washington, D.C.
Anne was a generous and caring individual who never thought ill of anyone. She provided care for shut-ins, worked as a greeter at Walmart and lived for a time with her mother in Cody. Along the way, many people helped her, including Cody friends, her church community and the medical staff at Coe Medical Center in Cody, and St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings.
Anne leaves behind her partner Roger Howell; her older brother Ernest Williams and his wife Sharon (Clinton, New York); her younger brother Sam Williams and his wife Julie (Acton, Massachusetts); her sister Sarah Bennett and her husband Michael (Missoula, Montana); as well as nieces and nephews Jarod Bennett, Alyssa Evans, Tim Williams, Katie Williams, Lexa Williams and Libby Williams.
Anne was especially close to her sister Sarah, and her nephews and nieces always looked forward to spending time with her. Anne was a long-time member of Christ Episcopal Church, Cody, and was predeceased by her parents, the Rev. Ernest H. and Anne C. Williams.
A memorial service will be held later this summer, with her ashes placed in Riverside Cemetery in Cody. Donations in Anne’s memory may be made to the Cody Council on Aging, 613 16th St., Cody, WY, 82414).
