Norah Darlynn Little (Conklin) went to be with her heavenly Father on the date of her birth, April 26, 2022.
Norah’s short life brought joy to her parents and extended family.
She will be bitterly missed by those who survive her; father and mother, Tyler and Hannah Little, of Jackson, Wyo., along with cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents and great-grandparents.
Norah is preceded in death by her grandfather James Little, cousin Kristian Conklin, great uncles Jason Anderson and Michael Little, and great-grandmother June Conklin.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at Riverside-Graham Cemetery in Cody, followed by a luncheon at Cody Christian Missionary Alliance Church.
Condolences to the family can be left on Norah’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
