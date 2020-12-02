Alice Virginia Thompson, 94, of Cody, died at the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center on Nov. 11, 2020, surrounded by tremendous love from her daughter, Rhonda.
Alice was born in Torrington on Aug. 1, 1926, to Henry and Molly Flack. After attending cosmetology school in Sheridan, Alice acquired a car not knowing how to drive and went over the mountain to Cody, where she landed a job at Pearl’s Beauty Salon, which, a few years later, she bought. Alice married Hiram E. “Tommy” Thompson on Jan. 19, 1951.
Alice and her husband Tommy enjoyed traveling and her greatest joy was gathering with friends and family. Her hobbies included beautiful crewel embroidery work, crocheting afghans, bowling and bingo. Alice always remained strong in her faith. She was full of deep love, caring, giving, fun and laughter. She was preceded in death by her husband Tommy; her sons Henry and Greg; daughter Molly; son in-law Bill and nephew Billy. She is survived by her daughter Rhonda and daughter-in-law Denise; her grandchildren Summer, Amanda, Alison, Michelle and Michael, her great-grandchildren Chase, Taylor, Isaiah, Temperance, and Carter; as well as her great-great-grandchildren Zoey, Timothy and Armani.
Services will be held in the spring of 2021.
“There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains.”
