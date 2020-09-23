Lorraine “Lori” Alice Hayes, loving wife and mother, died peacefully on Sept. 17, 2020, at the age of 57.
Lori was born on Sept. 29, 1962, in South Gate, Mich., to her loving grandparents Joe and Maude Gorham. During her early childhood years, Lori moved to Cody with her grandparents where she attended middle school and high school. She worked at a handful of businesses in Cody including Y-Tex and Sunlight Credit Union.
On June 3, 1989, she married Rodney Joseph Hayes at Pahaska. They raised their son Ryan Joseph Hayes in Cody, while also starting and running their local mail, and delivery business from the ground up – Custom Delivery Service.
Lori had a passion for camping, four-wheeling and spending time in the Beartooth Mountains with friends, AKA “The Crew.” More than anything, Lori loved spending time with her husband and son, and their beloved pets – Rocky and Nado. She was also known for her kind heart, never-ending love and compassionate spirit.
Lori was preceded in death by her grandfather Joe, her grandmother Maude and her older brother Paul.
She is survived by her husband Rod, her brother Chris and her son Ryan.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26th, 2020, at Cody United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. An additional celebratory gathering will follow directly after at Brewgards on Mountain View Drive.
