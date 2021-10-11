Evaleen Hulet George passed away Oct. 9, 2021, at the age of 97 at her home of 74 years on Heart Mountain after a long and happy life.
She was born March 31, 1924, to parents Rupert Wallace and Sara Emily Stevens Hulet in Parowan, Utah. She was the seventh of nine children.
Evaleen was curious about everything and enjoyed growing up on the family farm. She graduated from Parowan High School in 1942 and the Branch Agricultural College (now Southern Utah University) in Cedar City, Utah, in 1944.
She went on to attend Utah State University in Logan, Utah, where she majored in homemaking education.
The war years were anxious years. Evaleen’s six brothers would all eventually serve during World War II, as would her sweetheart, Arley Wallace George, and two of his brothers.
Arley survived, and on Oct. 9, 1945, two weeks after his discharge from the Army, the two were married in the Salt Lake City Temple. They would have eight children together.
While working as a body mechanic, Arley learned about the Shoshone Irrigation Project from Evaleen’s brother Rupert, and with his help applied for the first Heart Mountain Division drawing. It was a surprise to read in a newspaper that they had been selected.
On Feb. 4, 1947, Arley was the 43rd veteran to receive a homestead. During the war Arley had written about his dream of “owning a little place near the mountains, with plenty of water”; a place where they “could start small, build a home and raise a family.”
This homestead, the dairy that eventually emerged, and their family were a fulfillment of their dreams achieved by working side by side through many difficulties. Evaleen was the last living homesteader of the first Heart Mountain Division.
Arley passed away Aug. 25, 1988, the summer of the Yellowstone fires.
Evaleen loved the gospel of Jesus Christ, was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and tried to live as Jesus taught. She loved people and always tried to be patient and kind. She tried, wherever she went, to be of service in some way. Many have been blessed by their association with her, especially her children and grandchildren.
Evaleen loved music, birds, flowers and this beautiful world. She loved people. She was blessed with a bright mind and positive disposition. She was happy, with bright eyes and a sweet smile.
Evaleen will be remembered as a bright and honest businesswoman who could be trusted in any dealing. She loved reading the scriptures and other good books. The newspaper was a constant source of joy and concern as she read about her many friends and the ups and downs of their lives. Evaleen crocheted and loved to make quilts. She treasured her ancestors and their histories.
Evaleen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, all her siblings, one grandson (Shaun Wallace), and three great-grandsons (twins Stephen and Austin Laing, and Emerson Wallace).
She is survived by her eight children Ken (Sandy), Kathy Jacobsen (Jeff), Joan Erickson (Larry), Sylvia Laing, Scott (Debra), Lynn (Becky), Arley H. (Kaye), and Jerry (Vickie). She is also survived by 57 grandchildren, 229 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, and 64 additional wonderful in-laws who have married into the family.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake center located at 1407 13th St. in Cody. A viewing will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. prior to the 11 a.m. service. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Those who cannot attend may watch the service on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/pages/category/Funeral-Service---Cemetery/Thompson-Funeral-Home-Cremation-Services-101914828003266/.
The family would like to thank the angels who have helped care for their mother during this last season of her life.
Special gratitude is extended to Dr. Adam Peters for his selfless and attentive care. We thank you all.
