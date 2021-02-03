Myrna C. Henderson of Cody died at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Cody, at the age of 85.
Myrna was born in Greybull on July 13, 1935, to Byrl I. Perkins and Ella M. Perkins (Ellison). She grew up on her family’s farm in Otto.
She graduated from Billings Senior High School, Billings and California State College, Long Beach and attended postgraduate courses at Fontbonne College, St. Louis, Mo.
Myrna held lifetime teaching credentials for Elementary (K-8) and Speech Correction (K-12). She was an Interior Designer in association with her husband in the development of many hotels.
Myrna was an author, artist, golfer, boater and traveler. She had been a member of the following Cody organizations: Olive Glenn Golf & Country Club, Friends of the Library, Wyoming Artists Association and Cody Country Art League. Member of Catholic Women’s Guild and Holy Spirit Prayer Circle of Church of St. Anthony. Past member of Vero Beach Country Club, Hospice of Indian River County and Vero Beach Art Club, all in Vero Beach, Fla.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Richard Bruce Henderson, also of Cody; two children daughter Lynn E. Henderson of Monument, Colo., and son Richard A. Henderson, daughter-in-law Stacy, and granddaughters Shayla, Shannah, Sherilyn, Shelby and Sheridan, all of Lakeville, Minn., all of whom brought her so much joy and two nephews. She was especially close to her nieces and nephew, Connie Lucio, Anona Neville and Byrl Peck.
A memorial mass/reception will be held at a later date at St. Anthony’s Church in Cody. In lieu of flowers please donate to your charity of choice.
Condolences to the family can be sent on Myrna’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.