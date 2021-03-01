Donald Lewis Howell, 87, of Cody, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, with his daughters by his side.
He was born in Detroit to Donald Lewis Howell, Sr. and Marie Riopelle Howell. He grew up in Michigan and joined the Marines at the young age of 17.
He married the love of his life, Kay Hicks Howell, on Feb. 8, 1966. They moved to Wyoming in 1975 because Don loved to hunt here. He was an avid hunter and guide. He worked in construction and drove a semi until they moved to Nevada in 1988, where he worked at a gold mine until he retired and moved back to Wyoming in 1997.
Upon his return to Wyoming, he worked for the Forest Service as a camp host. He always loved being on the mountain. He was a hard worker and never really retired fully as he continued to work in property maintenance until the time of his death.
He is survived by his three children, daughters Lynda (Bill) Brantz of Cody, Donna (Buckey) Walters of Casper, son Ernest Jenerou of Gillette, grandchildren Jessica (Kellen) Whitehead of Cody, Sarah (Chad) Poley of Cody, Kaycee (Ryan) Walters of Gillette, Kyle Walters of Las Vegas, Richard Jenerou of Gillette, Allen Jenerou of Gillette, Cody Jenerou of Buffalo, four great-grandchildren Parker, Blake, Nixon and Tymber, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kay and son Allen. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. A private family ceremony will be held this summer where we will listen to his favorite song, “Farewell Party,” by Gene Watson.
Online condolences may be sent on Donald’s memorial page BallardFH.com and cards to the family can be sent to P.O. Box 2136, Cody, WY, 82414.
