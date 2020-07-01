Raymond Valentine Moss III, 85, of Cody died peacefully on June 28, 2020, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House, Cody.
Born Nov. 7, 1934, to Mildred and Raymond II, Ray had two brothers, Jim and Russell, both deceased.
Ray is survived by his wife Sharon, sons Ken, Gordon (Denise), and Ray IV (Elizabeth), and grandchildren Megan, Haley, Ryan, Michael, and Kristal.
Always an adventurer, Ray joined the U.S. Air Force and piloted an F-105 (“Thud”) as part of an elite group of aviators known as the Red River Valley Fighter Pilots of Vietnam.
Following 12 years in the military, Ray flew 30 years for American Airlines, retiring as a Boeing 767 International Captain. Ray, his son Gordon who is currently an American Airlines captain, and grandson Michael will represent three generations of professional aviators when Michael completes his aviation training in the next few years.
Aviation was his profession, but Ray also loved flying hot air balloons and once piloted the American Airlines balloon in the Albuquerque Balloon Festival and participated in many local ballooning events throughout the West, including the Cody Balloon Festival.
Among other talents, Ray, along with his twin brother Russ, loved to play poker and both excelled at pocketing a few extra dollars from a poker game. In his retirement, Ray ran a sport fishing boat in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and loved to take people deep-sea fishing.
Ray was a wonderful man – son, brother, father, uncle, husband, and friend. He was thoughtful, kind, wickedly funny, and completely comfortable with himself and others. He will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made to Spirit Mountain Hospice House, Cody, Wyo., or to a charity of your choice.
