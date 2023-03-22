Mark Ray McElroy was born in Flagler, Colo., to Lawrence and Eunice McElroy on Oct. 27, 1953, to a loving family of nine.
Siblings include Mickey (Gene) Hase, Margaret (Gary) Hanagan, Patricia, Charlotte, Larry (Nancy), Mike (deceased), Lester (Diane) McElroy and Kristy (Tony) Orneles.
To encapsulate in a few short paragraphs this amazing husband and father is a daunting task. Each of our sons from our blended marriage has contributed to this notice.
Noah McElroy (Amie), our oldest, said, “Dad was always willing to try something new, diving headfirst into a new hobby. He moved to the mountains when I was a baby to pursue adventure.
“Once my younger brother, Caleb, was old enough, Dad would take us skiing, biking, spelunking, hiking, fishing, 4 wheeling and camping – he did it all. Even in his 60s he picked up CrossFit. Less than a year ago, he observed one of my jiu jitsu classes. When relaxing he would enjoy a cup of coffee or beer, enjoying his family or reading an action-packed book. If you ever lost him at a party, listen for the loudest laughs and my dad will be there telling funny stories from recent escapades.”
Caleb McElroy, our middle son, interjected this: “Dad was the king of cornball humor. The kind that embarrassed me in front of friends and girlfriends. He could really try to be annoying, but often I find myself laughing the same way I do with Declan and Tayla. They were just as annoyed. He never stopped improving himself. He never gave up on the people he loved. Even at the end, he just kept trying to make sure we were able to accept the situation.”
Our youngest son James Molde (Amanda) added, “Mark ... a great husband, father and man. Always ready for adventure. Each one brought unique experiences for all — and shaped me into who I am today. Installing barbed wire fence, masonry work on our chimney on a 12/12 pitch roof, spelunking local caves, the hikes and climbs with breathtaking views. Often the miles hiked exceeded what was posted at the trailhead. His ‘superior’ sense of direction and ‘no worries’ mantra inevitably lead us to more beautiful scenery, pictographs, bush whacking, and the like, not to mention a few extra miles. I will never forget those extra miles or hours; they were one of a kind. He has set the bar high for me when venturing out with my girls. I want them to treasure similar memories as I have of Mark. I will love you always Mark. Thank you for the amazing memories.”
Finally, Maureen McElroy, wife. For 27 beautiful years Mark enriched and challenged mine. He fed my soul with his passion for life, nature, adventure, keen intelligence, humility, and humor. His spirit will illuminate my soul for all my remaining days. He was truly a gift to all that knew him.
He adored all six of his beautiful grands: Cameron, Jackson, Emerson, Ashton, Clare (Bear) and Emma James. He also loved his nieces, nephews and cousins – too numerous to list.
Holy Rosary, Thursday, April 27, at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass, Friday, April 28, at 11 a.m. St. Anthony Catholic Church, Cody. Donations in Mark’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Dates for Celebration of Life TBA.
Funeral arrangements made by Ballard’s Funeral Home.
