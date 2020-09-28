Lloyd Arther Sheets passed into the presence of his savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 22, 2020, at 4 p.m.
Lloyd was the third child born to Irene and Lyle Sheets on Nov. 6, 1934, in Powell. His early years were spent on the family farm on Emblem Bench just out of Greybull. Later, the family moved to Worland where Lloyd graduated high school in 1952. Lloyd had quite a few stories about life on that farm during WWII and some of the shenanigans he and his buddies pulled as teenagers.
Lloyd lived big. He did what he loved. He was an athlete; baseball was his game. When he injured his throwing arm pitching in the semi-pro leagues, his chances for a professional baseball career were crushed. He turned to his other love – music.
Lloyd was a jazz man. He studied jazz and composition at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He played piano, Hammond B3 organ, clarinet and alto saxophone. It was music that led him to the love of his life, Hope Herman. They formed a band, and on January 19, 1958, Hope Herman became Mrs. Lloyd Sheets. Hope and Lloyd headlined many venues from coast to coast during their 15-year career. They opened for Dizzy Gillespie at the Century Plaza in North Hollywood in 1968. Hope and Lloyd had four children in five years during their full-time music career. That made for some long road trips in big station wagons pulling trailers full of instruments.
Lloyd was a family man. After retirement from full-time music, the family moved to Worland where they were featured regulars at the historic Washakie Hotel. In 1972 they moved from Worland to Cody and played a regular gig at the Kings Castle Supper Club. Lloyd began a successful career with NYL Insurance Company. He took pride in his work and earned many accolades. Later, Lloyd formed the Shoshone River Jazz band, which included his son Lyle. For many years, this dixieland band won first place in the specialty band category of the Cody Stampede Parade. Hope and Lloyd, together with their talented children, created a variety show even including grandchildren Cara and Jessica. They performed local and regional gigs together for years.
Lloyd was an outdoorsman. He relished nothing more than being in the great Wyoming outdoors with a loved one (or several), his dog, and a fishing pole, shotgun or rifle. Lloyd was a champion skeet shooter, with two straight 100s in his shooting career. This translated to countless successful hunts. Many folks enjoyed the bounty of those escapades. Evenings in the Sheets house were spent around the huge family dinner table with game or fish fried to perfection, lots of laughter and impromptu living room concerts.
Lloyd was a conqueror in Christ Jesus. He attributed his victory over alcohol addiction, smoking, over-eating, and finally that iconic pipe to the power of Christ.
Most of all Lloyd was a loving man. He loved fiercely. He was humble and generous. He always encouraged his children, grandchildren and music students and nurtured them with loving kindness. Love covered everything as it always does.
Lloyd loved Jesus. What he wanted more than anything was for everyone to know Jesus as Lord and Savior. He placed and handed out hundreds of Bibles in his many years as a Gideon. He was not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ, because he knew, according to Romans 1:16 “It is the Power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes …” He believed. Now he is in Glory!
Lloyds family thanks all those at Powell Valley Healthcare who provided tender loving care for Lloyd in his final journey through dementia. You are unsung heroes. Thank you to all those friends and family who visited him relentlessly in his last few years.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his older brother, Jacky (infancy), his mother, father, his sister, JoAnn Gormley, and his brother in law Jim Gormley.
He is survived by his wife Hope, son Lyle Sheets, daughters Lisa Rollins(Willie), Lori Burkart (Larry), Teri Jacobsen (Bob), grandchildren: Stephanie Kardos, Jennifer Hudson (Dusty), Nathan Kardos, Jessica Sanchez (Pablo), Jason Courtney, Joshua Schulz (Kristina), Shayna Grooms (Joel) Luke Schulz, Samuel Schulz (Cecily), Cara Schulz, Jonathon Schulz, Seth Handy, Elizabeth Meyers (Andy), Kirsten Jacobson, Dane Jacobson, Lewis Bolly, Connie Sutorias, Michael Kirk, Ryan Sheets, 22 great-grandchildren, niece Judy Walsh (Danny), nephews Denny Gormley (Laura), Scotty Gormley (Janice), cousins, and many friends.
Services will be held at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody, 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. A guestbook is available at BallardFH.com. All are welcome.
