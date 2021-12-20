Rosemary Paul, age 89, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 11,2021 in Cody, Wyo.
Rosemary was born on April 9, 1932 in Fallon, N.D. She was the daughter of Monson Schmidt and Anna (Friesz) Schmidt. Rosemary grew up on the family farm and was educated in Fallon.
On Oct. 16, 1951 she married her soul mate Nick Paul in Fallon. They were married for 68 years until Nick’s passing in 2020. In 1956 after trying their hand at farming, Rosemary and Nick decided to leave the North Dakota farm. They proceeded to live in Yakima, Wash., Billings and in 1958, after Nick accepted a job with Sweetheart Bread, they settled in Cody to raise their family. Rosemary was a hardworking stay-at-home mom raising five children until she went to work part time at the Park Motel. In 1969, Rosemary and Nick purchased and operated the Geyser Drive Inn restaurant. Over the next eight years Rosemary worked alongside Nick in the restaurant business. After a fire at the drive inn closed the business Rosemary went to work for the Park County School District as a cook in the cafeteria, where she worked until her retirement.
Rosemary enjoyed playing cards with Nick, and with their many friends and family throughout the years. Rosemary and Nick were also well known for their great polka dancing. They enjoyed dancing at local lodges and many family weddings in North Dakota. Rosemary was a wonderful cook and family get-togethers were always fun times. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and they still rave about her apple pie. Rosemary and Nick were very active in the community and had many friends. They enjoyed traveling together with their brothers and sisters and with the many friends that they had. Rosemary was a devoted member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and was a member of the Alter and Rosary Society. Rosemary will be forever loved and missed by her family but we know that her and Nick are dancing together in heaven.
Rosemary is survived by her children Nicky Scott of Cody, Debbie (Stuart) Eckhardt of Powell, Thaddeus (Jill) Paul of Cody, Cindy (Jay) Hanson of Billings. Six grandchildren: Jason (Jen) Scott of Cody, Jake Eckhardt (Lilly Zahor ) of Sturgis, S.D. , Jessica (Mark) Hannig of Williston, N.D., Dustin (Lynette) Paul of Powell, Stephanie (Mitch) McArthur of Henderson, Nev., Jeremy Paul of Kalispell, Mont. Two step-grandchildren: Mike Eckhardt of Cody and Sheree Bullock of Cody. Nine great-grandchildren: Isla and Nora Scott, Zaphira, Nylea, Uriel, Maliktah and Dominic Paul, and Ryker and Atticus McArthur. Four step-great-grandchildren: Sasha (Eckhardt) Malcolm, Dylan, Carli and Tristan Bullock. One sister: Evina Ott of Yakima. One brother: Liborius (Lib) Schmidt of Mandan, N.D.
Rosemary was preceded in death by both of her parents, husband Nick, and oldest son David Thomas Paul, Two sisters: Hildegard (Gardy) Paul and Judy Schmidt, and six brothers: Leonard, Leo, Lawrence, Lindy, Larry and Louis Schmidt.
Services will be on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cody with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Park County Animal Shelter, 3 Arrow Avenue, Cody, WY 82414.
