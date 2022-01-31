On Jan. 21, 2022, our Christmas angel Dixie Lake was called to Heaven.
She was born Dec. 25, 1935, the first of eight children of Oscar and Gladys (Winterer) Lance. She attended Garden County School, graduating in 1953. Attending West Nebraska General Hospital School of Nursing, she graduated in 1956 with an RN degree.
Dixie was “swept off her feet” by Charles Lake, whom she married April 15, 1957, in Oshkosh, Neb. They became parents of three children. The family moved to Wagonhound Ranch on Cottonwood Creek in Thermopolis in 1961.
As hectic as ranch life could be, Dixie was an expert in balancing it all – coffee, delicious meals at the drop of a hat, driving equipment and using her nursing skills, not only with family but animals as well. Riding was one of her favorite things.
With the ranch being sold in 1976, Dixie and Charlie moved to Douglas, leasing the Riverbend Ranch for a year as Charlie recovered from being injured by a horse. From the spring of 1977 until 1984 they leased places on the North Fork, west of Cody, and on the Willwood south of Powell. After Charlie’s death in 1987, Dixie returned to the Cody area.
After several years Dixie met a very special man, Ralph Newell, and he became her best friend and caretaker. They enjoyed taking drives and having picnics. In 2010 they moved to Owl Creek outside Thermopolis to be closer to Dixie’s son Jerry. In 2020 Dixie became a resident of the Rehabilitation and Wellness due to dementia.
Dixie was instrumental in the throat culture program at Hamilton Dome School, was a member of Eastern Star, Hot Springs County Cowbelles and the National Rifle Association. She enjoyed fishing in Wyoming, Canada and Alaska.
Surviving family include her children Judy Novakovich (Nathan) Carroll and Jerry (Robin) Lake; grandchildren Rachel (Jeremiah) Vardiman, Denise (Stephen) Masters and Tucker Lake; step-grandchildren, Lyle Carroll, Clyde(Quinjia) Carroll and Jessie (Louis) Torres; four great-grandchildren; siblings Connie (David) Fischer, Sharon Basse, Linda Groves, Vickie (Steve) Boyer, Butch Lance, Bob (Jeannette) Lance and Ron (Cathy) Lance; acquired children Nancy Gilmore, Suzy Myrick, Brad Newell and their children and grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Dixie was preceded in death by her father “Bus,” mother and stepfather Gladys and Walter Holmes, husband Charlie, son Jimmie, nephew Mark Lance and best friend Ralph Newell.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, 11 a.m., at Mortimore Funeral Chapel in Thermopolis, with burial following at Monument Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, UT, 84103.
