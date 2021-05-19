Betty Lou Rubis passed peacefully in the early morning hours of May 15.
Betty was born in Roundup, Mont., on Dec. 17, 1946. She had a loving admiration for her father Sverre, a first generation Norwegian American, who instilled in all his children the importance of a loving family.
The family moved from Roundup to Park County when Betty was a child, living and working on multiple ranches in the area. She often told stories of their time on the Pitchfork Ranch. She got the nickname Betty Boop when she was a child because of her curly dark hair. As a young woman, Betty loved dancing to country music, an enthusiasm she carried throughout her life. She also enjoyed hunting with her husband John Rubis.
For many years Betty drove school buses for both Cody and Meeteetse, touching the lives of many young people. One of her favorite places was the Super Bowl in Cody, making many lifelong friends there.
Betty also had a passion for cooking and baking. During Halloween she would hand out popcorn balls and over the years she made many wedding cakes. She loved baking with all of her grandchildren.
Betty was preceded by parents Della and Sverre “Pete” Pederson, husband John Rubis, and siblings Butch and Mary Pederson.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Mike and Retha Pederson, sister and brother-in-law Louis and Red Kirkpatrick and sister Joey Perkins; her children Della Knowles, Pete Capron, and Connie Watts Edwards; grandchildren Sara Sabins, Mikel Sabins, Miranda Knowles, Austin Watts, Gage Capron, Zoey Edwards and Ava Capron. She also recently became a great-grandmother to Freya Knowles and Razz Sabins.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at the Eagles in Cody.
Condolences can be sent on Betty’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
