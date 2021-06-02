Alex Anderson, 61, of Cody, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 24, 2021. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He grew up in the family-owned logging industry in Heber City, Utah. He was an excellent sawyer. He worked construction all of his life; running heavy equipment for many major companies around the U.S. Alex was employed by Tanco Engineering for many years as a Master Welder building storage tanks in refineries around the country; he was even a Certified Master Crane Operator in Greenland. He was a part of the Burlington dam construction, High Savory Dam in Saratoga and the South Fork abatement Dam of the Buffalo Bill Reservoir.
What Alex loved most was the great outdoors. Hunting was his passion, deer and elk. Many great hunting trips were made with friends Mark Schuster and Tony Semik, where he brought home two world-class trophy bull elk. He was also known as the best uncle and babysitter. He taught his nieces and nephews how to ride four-wheelers in the sawmill yard and took them on other adventures unbeknownst to their parents.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Betty Anderson, daughter Amber Anderson and brother Jack Anderson.
He is survived by his partner of 25 years Wendy, brothers Bill and Erik Anderson of Heber City, sister Elaine Moser of Salt Lake City; grandchildren Sage and Gabe of Evanston, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Mentock Park in Cody on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Condolences can be sent on Alex’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
