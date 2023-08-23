Renee Lyn Conner, age 64, passed away on Aug. 10, 2023, after a short and unexpected battle with pneumonia that was exacerbated by existing health issues.
Renee’s smile and kind heart, as well as her quick wit, were enjoyed by all who knew her. Renee moved to Cody from Lapeer, Mich., with her parents at the age of 13 in 1972. She made many treasured friends in Cody over the years, many of whom she considered to be like family until the day she died. The greatest tragedy in Renee’s life was the loss of her only son, Colt Conner, to leukemia in 2003 when he was just 20 years old. Her heart never fully recovered from that loss.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Marie Conner of Cody, and by her only son Colt William Conner. Renee is survived by her granddaughter Hannah Brown of Sheridan, Wyo., and brother Gary Conner and family, all of Cody, Wyo.
An informal memorial service will be held for Renee on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m. in the Valley View Park at the top of the South Fork hill. Snacks and light refreshments will be served.
Renee’s ashes will be scattered this summer in a private ceremony in the mountains at a spot that was meaningful to her and her son.
Memories and condolences can be shared on Renee’s memorial page at www.BallardFH.com
