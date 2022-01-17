Loving husband, father and brother Robert Patrick Hogg, passed away on Dec. 19, 2021. Bobby was born on July 6, 1944, in Cody, at the Cody Memorial Hospital to Robert Edgar Hogg and Mary Frances McSharry Hogg.
He graduated from Meeteetse High School in 1962. He joined the US Navy from 1963 to 1967. Once he returned from the Navy, he attended Northwest College where he met his first wife Marilyn Blair. During this time, he helped his father and brother operate the Robert E. Hogg trucking company. Bobby then met his loving wife, Carol Hogg. They were married for 43 years, where they enjoyed their many pets and travel.
Bobby was an accomplished diesel mechanic and truck driver. Throughout his life he had a passion for tinkering.
Bobby is survived by his wife Carol, of Casper, Stepson Steve (Lisa) Hockley of Saratoga, Wyo., his children Jason (Jessica) Hogg of Meridian, Idaho, and Angela Spradlin (DJ) of Loveland, Colo., brother Jim Hogg of Billings, Mont., and sister Mary (Bill) Flowers of Cody. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a service at the Meeteetse Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2022. A celebration of life to follow, location to be announced.
