Hannah Catharina Davidson, 29, a loving mother and friend to many, returned to heaven on July 17, 2020, after a brief illness.
Hannah filled every room she entered with light and goodness, along with a spirit of fun and happiness. She has been called back to heaven and will continue to serve her angelic mission from there.
Hannah was born in Grapevine, Texas, on July 16, 1991, to Carol Lynn Briner and Dennis Frederick Beck, and was the youngest of their six children. Hannah and her family briefly lived in Texas and Woodstock, N.Y., before settling in Littleton, Colo., where she grew up and graduated from Columbine High School.
Hannah spent her high school years participating in school musicals and show choirs and playing lacrosse. During this time, she also served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as president of her Young Women’s classes and received her Young Women’s Recognition award.
Hannah attended BYU Idaho where she received her bachelor’s degree in communications. While at BYU Idaho she met and married her husband, Ross Davidson. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Denver Colorado Temple on Nov. 27, 2010.
After completing their undergraduate education at BYU Idaho, Hannah and Ross moved to Laramie, Wyo., where Ross received his degree in pharmacy. During this time, they established lasting friendships and discovered many ways to serve their church, school, and community.
Upon Ross’ graduation from pharmacy school, they moved to his hometown of Burlington, where Ross eventually helped start Greybull Drug, a local pharmacy in neighboring Greybull. During this time, Hannah supported Greybull Drug marketing and communications efforts while also being very active in the Burlington community.
Hannah enjoyed supporting her friends of all ages in their sporting, school, and various events. Hannah has been able to touch the lives of people around the globe through her faith, positive attitude, and joyful countenance.
Hannah also served actively in many capacities in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Primary President, Compassionate Service Leader, Young Women’s Counselor and Teacher. Whether chaperoning a dance or pulling a handcart on a pioneer trek, Hannah loved serving with the youth.
She also lovingly supported her husband while he served as Bishop and Elder’s Quorum President for several years. Most important was her selfless desire to reach out and befriend others in the community with simple acts of caring service.
Hannah’s most important calling was being a mother. She is the mother of four children, Madison (7), Mark (4), Hyrum (2) and Elsie. Her final act of love and service was giving birth to her daughter, Elsie, just four days before she passed away from a short, but courageous battle against ALK positive lung cancer.
Hannah was in tune with the individual needs of her children. Her kids have many special memories of time spent reading stories, preparing treats, visiting friends and family, and plenty of jokes. Her primary goal was to provide them with the love, knowledge, and confidence needed to have happy and joyful lives.
Hannah is survived by her husband Ross A. Davidson; her children Madison, Mark, Hyrum and Elsie; her mother Carol Spencer (John) and father Dennis Beck (Melodie) and her siblings Mary (Jason), William (Julie), Joseph, John (Cassandra), Emma (Davis) and Rachel.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at the Burlington Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 114 Cedar Ave, Burlington, WY, 82411. She will be interred at the Burlington Cemetery.
