Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Dr. Arthur Kenneth Fink (Aaron ben Gershon) spent his life dedicated to his patients, his community and his family.
The majority of his life was spent in the medical field: first as a respiratory therapist, where, outside of his practice, he published on techniques and management; then as a hospital administrator. Finally, after deciding at 40 to return to medical school, as a doctor and internist. He settled his practice in Glendive, Mont., and became a pillar of the community.
Beyond his career, he was an accomplished martial artist, eventually teaching pupils in Escrima. He was a patron of the arts, including a fine collection of masterwork knives. He hunted as well as shot competitively. He particularly enjoyed his time with the Single Action Shooting Society, where he went by the name Israel Montana.
He is survived by his brothers Bob and Jim; his loving wife Denise; two children John and Mellissa; and five grandchildren.
He will be missed.
