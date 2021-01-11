Christmas was not to be for Gerry Patterson as she passed on Christmas Eve Day.
Gerry made her home in Cody. She retired from the Park County Clerk’s office after many great years of service.
Gerry was a simple woman with a big heart that she shared with her friends and furry creatures. She was committed to caring for all animals. For many years, she volunteered countless hours with the Park County Animal Shelter (PCAS), even serving several terms on the Board of Directors. When there were not enough funds to hire employees, Gerry helped with daily operations at the shelter.
Gerry was the steward of the PCAS community donation banks. She managed all aspects of the banks, assuring that every cent of the donations went to the animals. Prior to having a shelter building, Gerry personally invested time, energy, and money rescuing and fostering hundreds of animals.
She and Mary Schock traveled the region to assure that stray or injured animals were rescued and cared for. They were dedicated to making sure that every animal was adopted into a stable, caring home. Gerry loved all animals but especially loved her own furry friends Meow-Meow and Lilly.
Gerry’s hobbies included league bowling, which she enjoyed with her good friends. One of her favorite activities was to go out to eat with her friends. She always looked forward to her lobster dinners at Cassie’s to celebrate birthdays.
Gerry will be missed by many, especially her good friends Mary Schock and Jean Smith. Rest in Peace our friend.
Donations may be made in Gerry’s name to the Park County Animal Shelter.
