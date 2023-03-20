On March 1, 2023, Audrey Arlene (Barling) Gard passed away peacefully in her sleep after several years of courageously fighting health battles. She was 83.
Growing up in Cody, with her parents and three sisters, Audrey graduated from Cody High School in 1957, went to Montana State University for a year and moved to Washington where she met and married Richard Allen “Red” Mattson, and had three children Lewis Mattson, Walter Mattson, and Kathleen (Mattson) Moore.
Life found her single a little later and in 1968 she married Bob Gard, who had five children, Anna (Gard) Johansen, Teresa (Gard) Ball, Catherine Gard, Olin Gard, Marcia (Gard) Waterman. Together they raised all eight children.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, Louis and Juanita “Nita” Barling, her sisters Marilyn Ferebee and Kathleen Barling, her niece Melanie Ferebee, and her grandnephew Kevin.
Audrey is survived by her children and their respective spouses, 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and her sister Margo (Barling) Boyd and her spouse.
In her earlier years, Audrey enjoyed camping and fishing, crocheting, gardening and baking. She loved family get-togethers and traditions like making Christmas cookies with all the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, cooking up tons of Christmas goodies for everyone to take home, hosting Easter egg hunts, and Fourth of July barbecues.
We were so blessed to have her in our lives.
