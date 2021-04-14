James T. “Jim” Smith, 77, formerly of Cody, went home to his Lord and Savior on April 7, 2021.
He succumbed to melanoma in Fort Worth, Texas, with his family by his side. Jim was a very quiet and unassuming person who loved the life he lived in Wyoming enjoying God’s creation.
Jim was born and raised in Meridian, Miss. He attended Mississippi State University for his undergraduate and master’s degree in Petroleum Engineering. He then attended Pennsylvania State University for his PhD degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering.
Jim began his teaching career at Mississippi State University and later served as Chairman of Petroleum Engineering at Texas Tech University. He loved teaching and training young men and women for professional careers. After leaving the academic world he was a consultant, training engineers for various international and domestic oil companies. Over his career he taught and inspired thousands of students.
Cody, Yellowstone and the mountains of Wyoming were home to him for the last 24 years. He always enjoyed camping, hiking and photographing in this beautiful place. He loved the beauty of the area and the quiet life he and his wife lived there.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sherry, his daughter Stephanie Phelps and her husband David of Fort Worth, Texas, grandson Ethan and granddaughter Caroline.
He was preceded in death by his father Billy Smith, mother Ouida Smith Raulins and brother Jerry Smith.
At his request, there will be no public service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the James T. Smith Endowed Scholarship, MSU Foundation, P.O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS, 39762.
