Mary Dorothy (Cerovski) Linton, 91, passed away April 1, 2022, in Powell.
Mary was born Dec. 22, 1930, to Thomas and Dorothy Damjankovich Cerovski in Lewistown, Mont. Mary had five older brothers: Joe, Charles, Frank, Nick and Tom.
Mary was proud of her Croatian heritage. She was raised on a ranch in the Plum Creek area of the Judith Basin in Montana. She received her schooling from Spring Creek Elementary School and graduated from Fergus County High School in Lewistown in 1948. After high school, she moved to Billings, graduated from Billings Business College and worked for Bud Willis Construction as a secretary/bookkeeper.
On Oct. 14, 1950, Mary married H.A. “Bud” Linton at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral in Billings. They lived in Billings until 1960 when they moved to Powell, where they owned and operated Linton’s Big R. After Bud’s retirement in 1987, sons Jim and John took over the three stores in Powell, Riverton and Worland. Bud and Mary spent their winters in Sun City West, Ariz., for over 25 years, where they enjoyed an active social life.
Mary had a strong commitment to her faith and to St. Barbara’s Catholic Church where she was involved in various capacities. On the home front, she was a gracious hostess and loved to entertain family and friends. She belonged to two bridge clubs and enjoyed baking goodies for friends and family during the holidays and for special events.
Mary had a special gift for gardening and growing beautiful flowers. She was especially fond of her geraniums, which she displayed on her front porch each summer.
Mary is survived by her husband Bud, her sons Jim (Carol) Linton, John (Tammy) Linton and daughter Lori; grandchildren Lindsay (Dane) Buk, Scott (Nicole) Linton, Corey (Alissa) Linton, Tangi (Bo) Allen, Christopher Linton and Tyler Thayer; great-grandchildren Hank, Lucas, Mackenzie, Elsie, Gia Avery, Addie and Kaylee; sisters-in-law Louise Cerovski, Betty Cerovski and Geraldine Linton, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Services will be held on May 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Powell. Rite of Committal will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Bud and Mary Linton Nursing Scholarship in care of the Northwest College Foundation, 231 W. 6th St, Powell, WY, 82435.
