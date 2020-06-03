Lori Lee Coy, 64, died peacefully Monday, May 25, 2020, at Thermopolis Rehabilitation and Wellness surrounded by her loved ones.
Born March 31, 1956, in Red Lodge, she was one of five children of Russell and Barbara (Smith) Reid. Upon graduation from Cody High School she worked as a cosmetologist for many years.
She loved horses and the mountains – whether it be cooking or riding. She could always be found with a smile on her face and a cup of coffee in her hand.
Lori enjoyed the simple things in life – flowers, campfires and blue birds – but most of all she cherished time spent with family and friends.
Rodeo had a special place in her heart with her favorite place being in a grandstand watching her uncles and daughters compete. She spent much time in Thermopolis helping-working on her Uncle Bill (Carol) Smith’s ranch.
As Lori rides into the final camp, her family finds comfort knowing she is spending eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Preceding her in death were her grandmother Edna Smith and her father Russell Reid.
Those cherishing her memory include her mother Barbara Reid of Cody, daughters Jozie Coy of Cody and Jessie Coy of Kinnear, sisters Linda (Paul) York, Brenda (John) O’Conner and Judy (Kevin) Wichern; brother Bob Reid and grandson William Whitlock.
A Celebration of Lori’s Life will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, at the Bill and Carol Smith Quarterhorse Ranch outside Thermopolis.
Mortimore Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages may be offered at mortfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.