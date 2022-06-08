Nathalie Higgins, 96, of Cody, passed away at Cody Regional Health’s Long Term Care Center on May 20, 2022.
Nathalie was born to William and Helen Lee Albrecht in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 30, 1925. She was one of four siblings. Nathalie finished school at a young age and then was eager to serve her country during World War II, where she became a “Rosie the Riveter,” helping assemble airplanes.
She met Alfred Charles Higgins and after only a few months of dating were married in April of 1944 in Brooklyn. Nathalie and Alfred had three daughters: Arline, Virginia, and Nancy. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage, and the couple loved to travel and socialize together all over the world, including special trips to Ireland and Hawaii.
After Alfred passed away in 1991, Nathalie moved to Cody to be closer to her daughter Nancy and family. While in Cody, Nathalie enjoyed Bible studies, the senior center, crocheting, gardening and taking in all the mountain views.
She is survived by her daughters Arline (Frederick) Arnold of North Carolina, Virginia (Michael) O’Hagan of North Carolina, and Nancy (David) Hough of Cody; grandchildren Donna (John) Hsu, Amy Lynn (Darrell) Darcchillie, Michael O’Hagan, Jr., Holly (Paul) Liberman, Nicole Hough, and Steven Hough; and five great-grandchildren: Rebecca, Hannah, Julia, Rachel and James.
Nathalie was preceded in death by her husband, her brother and sisters, great-granddaughter Madeline Hsu and grandson Kenneth Hough. She also lost twin boys during pregnancy.
Cremation services are with Ballard Funeral Home. There will be a memorial service at Dave and Nancy’s on Sunday June 12, 2022, at 3 p.m.
Memories and condolences can be left on Nathalie’s page at BallardFH.com.
