Anthony Manetta, 71, of Cody, passed away from complications following a heart attack on the afternoon of April 12, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings.
Anthony was born in 1950 in Detroit, Mich. He was drafted for the Vietnam War and served from 1970-71 as a gunner for the 1st Cavalry, 2nd of the 8th Infantry.
He married Jacquelyn Bell on Nov. 1, 1975. Together, they had two children and lived in Garden City, Mich., until they moved to Cody in 2017.
Tony was the guy who knew how to do everything. He was a certified mechanic, loved woodworking and building things, made Halloween costumes for his kids each year, and could fix anything in the house. Tony enjoyed going to karaoke, both in Michigan, and at the Eagles Club here in Cody and was known as “T-Man.” Tony was always building things. He built a pirate ship for his grandkids in Michigan, and a second one when he moved to Cody. Tony was a kid at heart, shooting off fireworks year round, answering his home phone as a pizza place or in a silly voice, chasing his grandkids with his dentures, and sharing funny TikTok videos.
Tony was a member and founder of the American Huey 369 Organization. Tony and his wife loved attending the events and going for helicopter rides.
Tony loved his family, friends and animals. He loved dogs, and always had at least one. Once he came to Cody, he adopted a pack including Sonny, Gus and Bo, and had a horse Cash, and pony Nixon.
Throughout his life, Tony gave to others. He would be the first to help someone that needed it, even giving the coat off his back. Tony took care of his wife Jackie, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, until her passing in 2019.
Anthony will forever be cherished by his daughter Michelle (Tim); his son Nicholas; and his grandchildren, Natalie, Olivia, Kalib, Timothy II and Violet.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lucy and Ollie Manetta, and his wife Jacquelyn Manetta.
Tony was proud to serve his country and always flew an American flag. He was a true American hero.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home, 636 19th Street, Cody, WY, 82414.
Please sign the family’s online registry at ballardfh.com.
