Barbara Ellen DeCastro, 79, passed away on June 30, 2022.
Barb had been previously diagnosed with COPD and was in declining health living with her son in St. George, Utah, and passed peacefully in her sleep two weeks shy of her 80th birthday.
Barb was born on July 14, 1942, in Manhattan, New York. As a young lady, she excelled in academics and cheerleading and attended a “finishing school” where she received training as an executive and legal secretary. In that era, it was quite unusual for young ladies to pursue education past the high school level which was a testament to Barb’s academic prowess.
After marriage, Barb later moved to Wyoming with her family and took up residence on the North Fork after purchasing the Hitching Post Campground where the family had stayed on a summer RV trip to Yellowstone Park. And so began her Wyoming Adventure.
In addition to running a campground during the summer season and assisting the family outfitting business in the fall, Barb was also the school bus driver for Wapiti School. Her “School Bus” was an orange and white VW van that dozens of children who attended Wapiti School in the 1970s will never forget. Most of us didn’t realize school buses were yellow until we went to Cody to attend junior high.
It is worth noting that Barb always wore her 3-inch heels while driving the school bus regardless of the weather – a memory most of her passengers will never forget!
After moving to town from Wapiti, Barb and her husband owned a hair salon in Cody and beauty school in Powell, with Barb filling in the gaps waiting tables at Griff’s Wapiti Lodge. At this time Barb attended beauty school while managing the Cody salon and became a hair stylist herself, managing salons and doing hair until she retired in 2015 for health reasons.
Her pride and joy were her property and self-designed custom home in the foothills of Rattlesnake Mountain above the Buffalo Bill Reservoir on the west side of the tunnels. Those spectacular views and the comforts of her home finished in her own eclectic western style gave her great comfort and solace in her later years before her declining health necessitated a move to live with her younger son.
Surviving Barb are her children Arnold and Norm (Robin) DeCastro; and grandchildren Cole, Mikenna, Logan and Kip.
She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
At her request, Barb’s ashes will be spread at Buffalo Bill Reservoir beneath her previous residence.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at metcalfmortuary.com for condolences and complete obituary.
