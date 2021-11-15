Donna Brown, 87, of Cody, passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2021 after a brief illness.
She was born prematurely on Dec. 29, 1933 in Kirby and in order to be kept alive was put in a shoebox and then placed in a coal stove oven. She and her older sister, Barbara, were raised by their maternal grandparents. The family later moved to Thermopolis and when she was 16-years old began working at Reesy Drug Store at the lunch counter. One day a handsome cowboy came in, sat down and Donna waited on him, soon after they began dating, fell in love, and later married. Donna and George had a double wedding ceremony with her sister Barbara and Landis Webber on Dec. 27, 1951. The wedding was held in the Catholic Church in Thermopolis. At the time of George’s passing in 2013, the two couples had been married 62 years.
They moved from Thermopolis to the Hoodoo Ranch in 1967. Together they managed and operated the ranch properties for 43 years. Shortly after moving to the ranch, she became a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, CCW-Catholic Women’s Organization, and PEO. She also became a member of Park County Republican Women, where she held several positions including President, first vice president, secretary, program/food committees, fund raising committee, just to name a few. Over the years she made many wonderful friends, and was highly respected and loved by all.
Donna “Nanny” is preceded in death by her husband George “Poppy” Brown. She is survived by their children, son Don (Linda) Brown of Las Vegas, daughter Mamie (Jim) Knadler of Laramie and daughter Mary (Marvin) Haugen of Cody. Grandchildren Mark (Shelley) Musser, Rhys (Kitt) Haugen of Camp Pendleton, Cali., Michael (Stacey) Haugen of Cheyenne, Blake (Amanda) Knadler of Laramie, Tony (Unique) Brown of Las Vegas, Afton Brown of Schertz, Texas, great grandson Forrest (Mallory) Musser of Cody, great grandsons Tyler, Carson and Jacob, great granddaughter Clara and great great grandsons Charlie and Calvin, and her sister Barbara Webber of Thermopolis as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary services will be held at the Church of St. Anthony on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Memorial mass will be at the church on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. Condolences can be sent on Donna’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
