Lyle Robert Woody passed away July 7, 2023, at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody.
Lyle was born Dec. 18, 1957 , in Worland to Leroy Allen Woody and Irene Lenora Cole.
Lyle spent most of his early years in the Meeteetse area. He worked for Kobbe Construction, and on drilling rigs, then went to work for the Hoodoo and the Matador. While at the Matador, he was hurt in a horse wreck, and it was a long road to recovery.
He then went on to work for Nabors Drilling and Nolan Feed Store in Casper. Lyle took care of several rest areas including Orin Junction and Waltman.
Lyle spent the last year at Cody Long Term Care Center.
He is survived by his sisters Rena Gustafson of Douglas and Cheryl Alley of Florida; brother Daniel Woody of Meeteetse; and step-siblings Terri Diggs of Casper, Steve Long of Casper, Vician Butchart of Thermopolis and Kristine Hogg of Meeteetse.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sharon Paben. A private family burial will be held at Meeteetse Cemetery at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.