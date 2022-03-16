Delores Ulmer, 88, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022, at Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center, after battling several health issues including dementia.
She was the oldest of 13 children born to George and Anne Ulmer in Winner, S.D. Delores attended a Catholic school (Notre Dame) in Yankton, S.D.
She later married Lyle Schmidt and to this union was born one daughter, Debbra Schmidt (married to Steve Bowers).
They moved to Cody in 1954 to join the Ulmer Family. Delores was known to many for her secretarial/bookkeeping skills for contractors in the area. She will be missed for her feisty bantering attitude.
She is survived by her loving daughter Debbra Bowers (Steve), sister Kaye, brothers Roger, John, Carl, Jim (personal caregiver for the past several years) and Bill.
Cremation has taken place, a memorial of life will take place over the Fourth of July during a family reunion.
