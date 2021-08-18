Niko Ringer, 2 of Evanston died Aug. 10, 2021.
Niko was born Dec. 3, 2018, in Jackson to parents Aube Ringer of Evanston and Tosha Scott of Santa Cruz, Calif.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Evanston, with a Celebration of Life immediately following at Hamblin Park.
Donations can be made at Trona Valley Credit Union to the Benefit for Niko Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.