Franklin “Frank” Leroy Capron, 86, of Cody, went to cowboy heaven on March 29, 2022.
Frank was born July 4, 1935, up the South Fork in Cody to Joseph and Montana Mae Capron. He loved riding horses and taking hunters up to the mountains for hunting. He leaves behind two brothers, one sister, one grandson, two granddaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank’s family would like to thank the staff at the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center for all of their care over the last seven years.
No services are planned per Frank’s request. Memories and condolences can be sent to Frank’s family on his memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.