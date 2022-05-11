A fond farewell to Joan McAllister Anderson beloved child, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Joan was born Friday, Dec. 5, 1941, in San Bernardino, Calif., to William and Vera (Moncrief) McAllister, just two days prior to the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Vera often shared her memory of holding tiny Joan close to her heart in the darkness as the West Coast had banned lighting and radio communications.
Joan leaves behind three younger sisters, Diana, Kathy and Trish. The girls were blessed to be raised in a grand home on ocean’s edge. Their favorite diversion was swamping their Sabot sailboat in hopes of gaining the attention of the handsome lifeguards.
Joan met her former husband Leon in high school and they married. Deb was born and Ron came soon after. Leon somehow became inspired by the familiar lyrics, “…. where the deer and the antelope play” and the young family quickly moved to Glenrock.
Joan and Leon parted ways. Joan relocated to several Wyoming communities, but in the end was drawn to Cody. Joan’s grandchildren frequented Cody, entertained by the bountiful happenings, historical events and opportunities to connect with nature. Of course, they were amused by their grandmother as well.
Joan loved to travel. Her most cherished remembrance is that of a journey to Scotland, her three sisters in tow. A highlight was stepping onto the hallowed ground of the McAllister Castle.
In 2008, Joan survived a near fatal motor vehicle accident. Joan then lived the best life she could muster. During this time, visits from any of Joan’s 13 great-grandchildren always brightened her day. Joan and her family owe a debt of gratitude to her patient, empathetic and skilled team of caregivers who became a vital part of her life.
Joan died peacefully on Thursday, May 5, 2022. A graveside service is planned for Friday, May 13, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Glenrock Cemetery. A picnic at Glenrock City Park will follow. Friends and family are welcome to share in the celebration of Joan’s life.
In lieu of flower, memorials to the choice of the donor would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at gormanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.