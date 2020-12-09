Marcie Johnson, 67, died peacefully with her family by her side on Dec. 3, 2020, in Cody.
Marcie was born Sept. 20, 1953, to Jack and Doreen Skates in Cody. She was the second of four children. She loved growing up in such a close and loving family. Marcie married her junior high sweetheart Dale Johnson on Sept. 9, 1972. They had three children.
Marcie cherished being a mom and enjoyed staying at home with her kids until they were all in school. Dale and Marcie moved to Jackson where they raised their children. Marcie created an open and loving home, everyone was welcomed and felt like a part of the family. Marcie proudly worked and managed Sunrise Lumber in Jackson for 17 years.
They later moved to Dubois where they owned and ran Rocky Mountain Lodge. She enjoyed watching the wildlife on the mountainside along the river from her kitchen window at the Lodge.
Marcie was a wonderful cook; she was always cooking for the people she cared about and often danced in her kitchen to the music she so dearly loved. The couple spent their retirement back in Cody with friends, family and their beautiful granddaughters.
Marcie was preceded in death by her husband Dale Johnson and father Jack Skates.
She is survived by her son Levi Johnson and his fiancé Sarah Click, her daughter Brianna, her son Thomas Johnson, his wife Danielle and their two daughters Jayden McKinley and Blake Marie; mother Doreen Skates; brothers Mark and Kevin Skates; sister Pam Betters; father-in-law Edward Johnson, and numerous nieces, nephews and their children.
Condolences can be sent to Marcie’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
