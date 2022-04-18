Robert E. “Bob” Butchart, 63, of Thermopolis, formerly of Cody, died April 13, 2022.
Funeral services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday at 1 p.m. There will be a celebration of life in Thermopolis on Saturday, April 23 (final details are pending).
Memories and condolences can be left on Bob’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
