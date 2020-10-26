Cecelia Genelle Zahller went home to Jesus on Oct. 11, 2020.
Genelle was born in Kansas on Aug. 8, 1929. In her young years she and her family moved to Colorado. Genelle went to Englewood High School where she met her lifetime partner, Ross Zahller. The two were married on Aug. 8, 1946.
They moved to Cody in 1981 and lived there throughout the rest of their years. Ross preceded Genelle in death in October 2014.
Genelle leaves behind her three children: Thomas (Roxanne) Zahller, Christine (Bob) Goodhue and Paul (Wendy) Zahller. She was very proud of not only her children but her grandchildren Nathan, Shannon, Kelsey, Zachary and Ben. She also left behind nine great-grandchildren.
One of the many beautiful traits that Genelle will be remembered for is her lifelong devotion to her husband, family and her Lord, Jesus Christ. She always put them first, even in her last days. She couldn’t wait to see Jesus.
As Genelle’s children, we were very blessed to have a mother who was always so devoted and always had time for us. She truly was a very special lady and will be greatly missed every day.
One of her favorite scriptures was II Timothy 4: 7 and 8: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will give to me on that day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing. “
As we used to say when we parted, “See ya later,” not goodbye.
Services were held on Oct. 13, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Levi Robinson as officiant. Condolences can be sent to the family a BallardFH.com.
