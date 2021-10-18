Brian Harmer ‘Wes’ Westphal Oct 18, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brian Harmer “Wes” Westphal, 80, of Clark, died Oct. 17, 2021, at Cody Regional Health. Services are pending with Ballard Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKanye West puts ranch up for saleCody woman sentenced to three years in federal prisonPolice searching for shoplifterGriz encounters keep increasingPettus asks to withdraw murder plea, wants trialSchool parent frustrated by state, district quarantine rulesLayla Mae BradleyMan faces 12-15 years jail for breaking probation for sex assaultYellowstone breaks visitor recordDeputy saves trapped juvenile from drowning Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCody slated for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple (19)EDITORIAL: Lack of affordable housing a problem (17)Hospitalizations hit new high in county (15)Demand high, staffs slim - Restaurants struggle to find, keep workers (13)Kanye West selling more than $3.2 million in Cody property (13)GOP reacts to member’s email (12)Rise in COVID cases leads to issues (12)Questionable contract removed – Business was connected to superintendent (9)EDITORIAL: Enterprise to charge for online content (8)Hospital sees mostly unvaccinated (7)Hunter mauled by grizzly bear on North Fork (7)Cody residents charged with animal cruelty (6)LETTER: Republican Party should distance from Bray (6)Kanye West puts ranch up for sale (4)Tourist gets jail time for filming bears (4)Groups frustrated with BLM on horses (4)Bray to keep his GOP position (4)Teen whose pig died gets apology from fair board member (3)Park wolves hunted in Montana (3)LETTER: Whom exactly is Liz Cheney representing? (3)LETTER: Park wolves story played the ‘emotional card’ (2)State opens booster shots for 65 and older (2)Radio show host, former editor, dies (2)More COVID tests distributed (2)Griz encounters keep increasing (2)COLUMN: The vaccine is just one bridge too far, or is it? (2)Animal shelter to trap, neuter, return feral cats (2)After moves to reduce spread, schools see drop in virus numbers (2)Cody woman still missing (1)LETTER: Soft hearts shouldn’t be making wild horse decisions (1)COLUMN: Humans fouling wild areas (1)Feds to study possible relisting of gray wolves on ESA as state leaders object (2)Meeteetse cowboy reflects on his decades on the range (1)COLUMN: Color me confused about the varieties of hues (1)LETTER: Columbus ‘lived an honorable and upright life’ (1)COLUMN: Dastardly dearth of death is too close to home (1)Letter: Government RINOs want to take our rights away (1)Library plans many Oct. events (1)EDITORIAL: New superintendent needs integrity (1)EDITORIAL: Keep it civil on controversial issues (1)Meeteetse seeks funds for water, sewer projects (1)COLUMN: Teachers: There’s no other profession like it (1)Road issue divides HOA (1)Woman suing retired surgeon, claims botched hip replacement (1)Beartooth Highway closed for the season (1)Police searching for shoplifter (1)Police/Sheriff News (1)Auditorium to receive renovations (1)Cody Schools have new certified staff (1)Gilbert ‘Jay’ Harris (1) Cody Enterprise
