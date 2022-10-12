Allie Rae Fox tragically passed Oct. 7, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings.
Allie loved to ride her horses, spending countless hours at team roping and barrel races with her mom. She never passed up a great Tik-Tok moment. She truly was carefree and a fun loving 10-year-old girl.
She touched the lives of so many; our beloved, shining, happy girl — the light of our lives and the star of our hearts — leaves us smiling through our tears.
Allie will be sorrowfully missed by all who knew her, especially her protector, her big brothers Wyatt Fox and Court Braten. She will be forever loved by her mom, Melissa Braten of Frannie and dad Shannon Fox of Burlington. Allie is also the treasured granddaughter of Buck and Shelly Braten of Meeteetse and Randy and Deloris Fox of Burlington. Allie brightened the lives of her aunts, uncles and cousin.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home, 636 19th St., Cody. Graveside services to follow at the Meeteetse Cemetery at noon and a reception to follow at the Meeteetse Senior Center/American Legion.
Memories and condolences can be shared with Allie’s family on her memorial page at BallardFH.com.
