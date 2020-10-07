Phyllis McCormick, 88, of Cody died peacefully on Oct. 3, 2020.
She was born on July 21, 1932, to James and Kathleen Lane in Three Forks, Mont. Phyllis met her high school sweetheart, Bill McCormick, in Three Forks. She attended the University of Montana and became an elementary school teacher.
The family resided in California, Montana, Washington, Colorado and Wyoming over the years and enjoyed all these areas and their many dear friends. Phyllis treasured her family. She enjoyed years of volunteering, including in recent years at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center, Cody Art League, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, and Buffalo Bill Dam Visitor Center. Phyllis was an avid and excellent bridge player. Yellowstone was a very special place to her since childhood.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William “Bill” McCormick. Children Kathleen Spangler, Tim McCormick (Marty), Ann Shelby, Dan McCormick (Kim). Grandchildren Robert, Christina, Nora, Emma, Max. Siblings Jim Lane, Susan Heahlke.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Batchelder and son-in-law Chuck Shelby.
Memorial service will be held at a later date in Cody with final interment in Three Forks. The family is very grateful for the compassionate care of Spirit Mountain Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spirit Mountain Hospice, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church or the Cody Library.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.